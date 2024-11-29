Paris Hilton shares adorable family montage for Thanksgiving

Paris Hilton welcomed daughter London just two weeks before Thanksgiving last year

Thanksgiving is an extra special affair in the Hilton household, and this year was no different.

Paris Hilton has a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, which she expressed in an Instagram tribute to her family, including husband Carter Reum, their two children — daughter London, 12 months, and son Phoenix, 22 months — and other loved ones like her mother, Kathy Hilton, and sister, Nicky Hilton.

“This Thanksgiving, my heart is overflowing with gratitude,” the 43-year-old reality star wrote, pairing her caption with a montage of family moments set to Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather.

She added, “I’m so thankful for my beautiful family and my precious babies who bring endless love, happiness, and laughter into my life every day… Here’s to celebrating love, togetherness, and all the things we’re grateful for this year.”

The video showed glimpses of Paris bonding with her kids, drawing together, and enjoying cosy family time in matching onesies. This holiday marks another year of milestones for the Hilton-Reum household, with Paris recently celebrating her daughter London’s first birthday.

Thanksgiving has taken on a special meaning for the Simple Life alum in recent years. Last year, she announced the birth of her daughter on Thanksgiving, sharing the sweet news with her fans in a Thanksgiving Instagram post.

Earlier this month, Paris gushed over her baby girl, calling her “an icon” and sharing, “All of my 11:11 wishes came true the moment I held you in my arms.”