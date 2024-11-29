Taylor Swift dishes on how Eras Tour idea first occurred

Taylor Swift details first coming up with the idea of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift revealed how she first came up with the concept of Eras Tour in her newly released Eras Tour book.

The 34-year-old pop superstar released her book on Friday, November 29th, which documents her experience on the record-breaking tour.

In the beginning section of her book, the Anti-Hero hitmaker shared that she was working on her 2022 album Midnights when the idea first occurred to her.

“I'll never forget the call when I explained the concept for the Eras Tour to my team,” she wrote.

“We're going to call it the Eras Tour and each album will have its own chapter, its own world,” rather than doing a promotional tour for Midnights.

The 14-time-Grammy winner added that she had “fallen back in love” with her vast discography while re-recording her older albums.

This is what sowed the seeds of what was to become the historical Eras Tour, where she planned to “fully commit to each era, musically, stylistically and aesthetically” with the “longest, most ambitious show” of “time capsules.”

The record-breaking tour was designed to “celebrate both new fans and fans who have been there since day one.”

However, she did wonder “HOW on earth” could she perform 45 song live which would amount to an approximate of three hours and 15 minutes of singing and constant motion each night.

The Love Story songstress shared that she gave “absolutely everything” to her audience, and vowed to herself to “be physically and mentally tougher than ever before” and “more disciplined and committed to [her] health, fitness and stamina.”

The archival book spans on “personal reflections, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos [and] all the magical memories” from her tour which started last year in March.