Constance Wu lashes out at Andrew Barth Feldman over Broadway casting

Broadway’s latest casting choice has sparked a storm, with Constance Wu speaking out against actor Andrew Barth Feldman’s role in Maybe Happy Ending.

The actress shared her thoughts in a long Instagram note, saying that she has spoken with Andrew over the phone and through messages about Asian American representation.

At first she felt encouraged, but later admitted she was “so disappointed” after hearing a recent voice memo from him.

Andrew joined the show on September 2 to play Oliver, performing alongside his girlfriend Helen J Shen.

He stepped in for Darren Criss, who paused his run on August 31 and was expected back in November. Darren, who is Filipino American, originally carried the role before taking time off.

Wu did not hold back her frustration, writing that Asian Americans were once again “unheard, unacknowledged, invisible.”

However, she added that those behind the production stayed quiet, suggesting they hoped the backlash would fade, and remarked, “Your plan is working guys, I heard your box office doing great.”

Writers Hue Park and Will Aronson responded, explaining that the story followed two robots built by a global company, which is why the characters did not have Korean names.

Still, they admitted the casting decision reopened wounds within the AAPI community.

Actor B.D. Wong also spoke out, creating a petition that called the choice “a hard slap in the face.”

Moreover, it gained more than 2,400 signatures. Wu ended her message by saying Andrew been given this responsibility and now has to decide what he would do with it.