Swifties go wild celebrating Eras Tour book release at Thanksgiving

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concludes on December 8th

Taylor Swift, who is wrapping up the last leg of her Eras Tour, just delighted her fans by the release of her Eras Tour book on Thanksgiving.

The 34-year-old songstress’ merchandise is a collective documenting the two-year long record-breaking tour.

Swifties queued up at Target stores all over US at the middle of the night on Black Friday to get hold of the book and Anthology vinyl on a holiday deal.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker sparked an outburst of excitement among her fans when she announced the collaboration with the American store, with some ready to lay their life to purchase the fan merch.

A large number of Swifties took to social media and shared clips of themselves waiting outside the stores, protecting themselves with warm clothes on a chilly night.

The store managements prepared for the crowding fans in advance by setting up barricades against the door, to separate Swifties from other customers.

A fan of the 14-time-Grammy winner shared a video of them arriving at the door, with caption, “Made barricade for Swift Friday. Anthology vinyl and Eras book secured.”

Another chimed in, sharing in the excitement, “It's 3am and we're at Target Black Friday for Taylor Swift.”

One of the Swifties who couldn’t get the goods, shared that although she couldn’t get it in the first round she wasn’t disappointed, writing, “Best believe I will be back here at 5am.”