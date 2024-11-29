Meghan Markle suffers wounds for Prince Harry

Prince Harry, who said goodbye to the royal family for enjoying a life of his choice with his wife and kids in 2020, has seemingly created problems for Meghan Markle with his earth-shaking decision.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly had expressed an inner desire to jump ship before he met Meghan, a royal correspondent has claimed.

Harry first met the former Hollywood actress in July 2016 and the two married in 2018.

However, Harry reportedly shared how he'd "love to move away" in a candid conversation away from the cameras years before meeting his sweetheart Meghan, according to the royal expert.

Harry's bombshell move left the royal family in bruises as they were not ready to let the Duke go away from them. However, Meghan also had to suffer wounds for Harry as she was being blamed for all the game.

Meghan's claims, in chat with Oprah Winfrey, fueled rumours that she had forced Harry to step down as working royal, but a commentator has shared a "truth" behind Harry's move.

Rhiannon Mills has recently recalled a conversation she had with King Charles' younger son Harry while speaking on The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show, claiming: "I said to him, 'Have you ever thought about moving away?' He was like, 'Yes, I'd love to. I'd love to move away. But I can't because of what I need to do to support the Queen'."

The Commentator's explosive chat with Harry reportedly came during a trip to New Zealand in 2015, shortly after the birth of Prince William and Princess Kate's second child, Princess Charlotte.

Mills said the message 'stuck with her' and explained that he said it candidly away from the cameras. "So whenever anyone says to me, that it was Meghan's fault they left, that conversation always springs to mind because he always had it in him - this potential to jump," she went on.

"I think Meghan came along and said, 'Hold my hand and we'll jump together'." Ms Mills also asked Harry if he would like to have children and she said he replied: "I'd love to have kids right now, but there's a process that you have to go through",

Which, according to the experts, raised eyebrows, but he explained he wanted to have someone to support him.

It comes amid reports about Meghan and Harry's another separation as next Wednesday (December 4), the Duchess is expected to appear at a glitzy Hollywood party with her celeb pal Tyler Perry. Meanwhile, thousands of miles away in New York, the Duke will be at The New York Times DealBook Conference.