Liam Payne's pal Louis Tomlinson throws fans into frenzy with exciting update

Louis Tomlinson throws fans into frenzy with new update

Louis Tomlinson appeared fresh with some positive news, days after his close friend and former bandmate Liam Payne laid to rest.

The 32-year-old took to his Instagram stories and posted a snap of his makeshift guitar capo which he made from a bright yellow pen.

He simply captioned the photo: "DIY." Seemingly, Louis is engaged crafting lyrics and composing tunes for his upcoming music.

Previously, Louis revealed that he had plans with Liam to release new music together while paying tribute to the late singer, on Instagram.

The Magic vocalist wrote: "Liam was an incredible songwriter with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band."

"And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam."

The X Factor contestant asserted that the duo often conversed about making music together and wanted to to recreate their bond from their days together in the band.

Unfortunately, Liam and his fan's wish will remain unfulfilled.



On the work front, Louis Tomlinson rose to prominence as a member of the former band One Direction.

Following the group's split in 2016, Louis released Just Hold On with Steve Aoki as a debut solo single in the same year, which peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart.