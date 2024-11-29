Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate quiet Thanksgiving 'without distractions'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed the occasion with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embraced American traditions by celebrating Thanksgiving this year with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at their home in Montecito, California.

The family enjoyed a cosy holiday surrounded by close friends, who are described as being like family to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who lives nearby, is also believed to have joined them for the occasion, a source told Hello.



According to sources, the Sussexes focused on quality family time, with Meghan expressing her love for cooking and sharing Thanksgiving traditions with her children.

She emphasised the importance of including friends who might not have family nearby, ensuring there's always "room at the table" for them.

Meghan and her mother continue to have a good relationship.

The family "will enjoy the long weekend and having time together without distractions", the insider added.

She told Marie Claire magazine: “I was thinking about, in the past few years of having Thanksgiving here, like many of us, I think you always make sure there's room at the table for your friends who don't have family, which is really key."

She explained: 'We’re always making sure we have something fun to do.

“Like any other family, you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar — fun.

“I love the holidays.”

The former Suits actress shared that every year, celebrating special occasions with her children becomes more meaningful and enjoyable.