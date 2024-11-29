King Charles highlights Queen Camilla's sacrifice after Kate's meaningful message

King Charles III's office is significantly promoting Queen Camilla's efforts to tackle domestic abuses.
The 77-year-old is efficiently executing her royal duties amid health concerns, taking parts in people-friendly activities.
Queen Camilla's clip, chairing a discussion with the Changemakers to hear about their ideas, has been shared by the royal family's social media accounts.
The video was captioned: "The @SafeLives_Changemakers are dedicated to ensuring the voices of children and young people are heard and accounted for in the design, development and delivery of domestic abuse responses."
It adds: "In April 2024, The Queen chaired a discussion with the Changemakers to hear about their ideas. 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' is available on @ITVX now."
The post comes after Princess Kate and Prince William's meaningful message, sharing details about her toughest journey while battling cancer. Princess Catherine also shared a lesson of hope with fans.
It is to mention here that The Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to spend a quiet Christmas together in a bid to "heal" their marriage, according to a new report.
