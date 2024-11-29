 
Friday November 29, 2024
King Charles highlights Queen Camilla's sacrifice after Kate's meaningful message

Buckingham Palace shares new stunning message with Queen Camilla's video

By Web Desk
November 29, 2024
King Charles highlights Queen Camilla's sacrifice after Kate's meaningful message

King Charles III's office is significantly promoting Queen Camilla's efforts to tackle domestic abuses.

The 77-year-old is efficiently executing her royal duties amid health concerns, taking parts in people-friendly activities.

Queen Camilla's clip, chairing a discussion with the Changemakers to hear about their ideas, has been shared by the royal family's social media accounts.

The video was captioned: "The @SafeLives_Changemakers are dedicated to ensuring the voices of children and young people are heard and accounted for in the design, development and delivery of domestic abuse responses."

It adds: "In April 2024, The Queen chaired a discussion with the Changemakers to hear about their ideas. 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors' is available on @ITVX now."

The post comes after Princess Kate and Prince William's meaningful message, sharing details about her toughest journey while battling cancer. Princess Catherine also shared a lesson of hope with fans.   

It is to mention here that The Prince and Princess of Wales have decided to spend a quiet Christmas together in a bid to "heal" their marriage, according to a new report.