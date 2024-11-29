Jade Thirlwall 'scared to embrace my roots' after facing racism growing up

Jade Thirlwall gets candid on hiding her heritage.

Jade Thirlwall has opened up about overcoming her fears of embracing her heritage, reflecting on her journey to becoming a confident role model.

The singer, who is proudly half-Arab, with Yemeni and Egyptian roots, revealed the struggles she faced growing up in Newcastle.

During her school years, she often felt alienated and endured racist remarks, which left a lasting impact on her self-perception.

Now flourishing in her solo career post-Little Mix, Jade shared with Rolling Stone UK how she’s reclaiming her identity. “I’d only ever seen negative stereotypes of Arab people in the press, so I was scared to promote my heritage,” she admitted.

Reflecting on her younger self, Jade added, “I feel sad for my younger self that I could’ve been the representation I needed back then. I try to make up for that now.”

With newfound confidence, she is determined to be the positive role model she lacked growing up, celebrating her culture and inspiring others to embrace their roots unapologetically.

In an interview, the singer revealed how life changed after the girl group’s split.

"It took me a minute to get my independence back," Jade shared.

"I didn’t know how to be a woman in my own right. When we first stopped, I was lost because I was like, F***, every decision I’ve made over the past decade hasn’t been my own."

The powerhouse vocalist is reclaiming her voice both personally and professionally, as she stunned in a striking cover shoot for Rolling Stone UK.

Jade exuded confidence in a semi-sheer nude corset paired with a dramatic ruffled blue scarf, her voluminous brunette tresses and smoky makeup amplifying the bold look.