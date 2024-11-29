Khloe Kardashian lands in trouble after new photos raise questions

Khloe Kardashian has recently landed in trouble after releasing dramatic photos of her new look.

On November 27, The Kardashian star took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of images featuring her recent transformation.

As Khloe’s post went viral, the reality TV star was immediately met with speculations that she underwent cosmetic surgery to enhance her physical appearance.

One X user sarcastically commented, "At this point, she’s less 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' and more 'Catching Up with the Surgeon."

"She looks different in every single picture. I can’t keep up with her face at this point," a second fan penned.

However, Khloe has remained silent on the ongoing cosmetics rumours about plastic surgery enhancements.

Reportedly, the mother-of-two faced similar allegations in October, with numerous fans accusing her of using facial fillers.

In an old interview with Andy Cohen, Khloe also expressed her frustration once over constant allegations of using multiple face transplants.

Speaking more about her medical experience with a plastic surgeon, she admitted, "I've had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia."

The Good American co-founder also confessed that she once had injections and a little Botox on her face.