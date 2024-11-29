Leonardo DiCaprio prefers ‘non-committal’ lifestyle over marriage

Leonardo DiCaprio is not going to change despite dating Vittoria Ceretti.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “Leo’s friends and family stopped trying to influence him many years ago.”

Another source told the outlet that the model “has made the effort to learn about all Leo’s favourite characters and be supportive”.

“She is proving she’s very invested in getting to know and love him on every level, she’s not just another trophy girlfriend,” mentioned an insider.

On November 9, the Titanic star celebrated his 50th birthday as he organised a lavish party for his friends.

Reflecting on actor's big bash, a producer told DailyMail, “Leo’s parties are legendary.”

“Last year he took over a private event space in Beverly Hills and everyone from Lady Gaga to Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Kim Kardashian were there,” said a producer.

He added, “Leo is usually on the sidelines, surrounded by beautiful young women, quietly watching and observing.”

This year’s party was different because he’s dating Vittoria for over a year.

However, the source noted that even though Vittoria had met the parents, the Oscar winner declined to settle down.

“This non-committal lifestyle and hedonistic approach is all part of who he is and he makes zero apology or excuse for it,” shared an insider.

The source pointed out, “If you want to hang with Leo and certainly if you want to date him, that’s just what you sign up for – the guy’s not changing his ways for anyone.”

“He’s as into his comic books, replica dinosaurs, fancy yachts and everything else that goes with the good life as he’s ever been,” said an insider.