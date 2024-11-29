Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce to pop the question during Thanksgiving?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce going to announce engagement during Thanksgiving celebration

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce is all set to pop the question to his singer girlfriend during Thanksgiving celebrations.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “This is far from a Thanksgiving celebration – Taylor and Travis have sorted this to tell both sets of their loved ones they are planning to get married.”

The source mentioned that Taylor and Travis “want to put all the gossip about their relationship status to bed once and for all and they want a wedding to happen in June, which will mark the two-year anniversary of when they first got together”.

The outlet reported that the Cruel Summer crooner has invited Travis and his family to Nashville, where she aims to spend part of her week off from her Eras tour.

However, Travis is expected to return to Missouri on Thursday night, to spend the night preparing for Kansas Chiefs' game against the Raiders at the Arrowhead Stadium.

The songstress, on the other hand, revealed she had been “super emotional” as she approached the final nights of her Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s inner circle noted that the singer should “start a family” with the NFL star.

An insider explained, “This tour has been her life and the people on the tour have been her family and as it draws to a close, she has been super emotional – leaning on Travis and her family more than ever.”

The source noted, “Taylor’s friends believe that she should use this time to take things to the next level with Travis and that it is the perfect time to start a family of her own.”

“Taylor has not discussed this with them but has talked about wanting a family in the past,” added an insider.