Sharon Osbourne gives ‘unfiltered’ response to cooking Thanksgiving dinner question

Sharon Osbourne on Thanksgiving dinner

Sharon Osbourne doesn’t really seem to have a domestic mindset.

When asked about her plans for the holiday while speaking with TMZ, the 72-year-old television personality gave a blunt response. Asked if she would be cooking on Thanksgiving Day, she replied, “F*** no!”

The former The Talk co-host was spotted in Los Angeles making a last-minute grocery store run ahead of the holiday. Despite her avoidance of cooking, Sharon noted that she prefers to host Thanksgiving at her own home rather than celebrate elsewhere.

Sharon’s decision to steer clear of the stove might not come as a surprise to her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. During a 2005 episode of Gordon Ramsay’s The F Word, the Black Sabbath rocker jokingly labeled his wife as the “worst cook on the face of the Earth.”

“She couldn’t even make a piece of toast without burning it,” Ozzy said during the interview.

In the same episode, Sharon admitted she rarely used her oven, even revealing she kept the instructions taped to its side as a reminder.