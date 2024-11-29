Timothée Chalamet trying to distance himself from Kylie Jenner: Here’s why

Timothée Chalamet's team wants him to focus on his work and not Kylie Jenner: Source

Timothée Chalamet is trying to distance himself from rumoured girlfriend Kylie Jenner for now.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that people close to the Wonka actor have convinced him to keep his focus on Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, and not on Jenner.

“Timmy’s team wants the attention to be on him and the transformation he underwent for the role, not Kylie,” said a source.

An insider claimed, “Timmy sees himself as a serious Oscar contender this year.”

Another source also spoke to In Touch Weekly and revealed that Chalamet might not be bringing Jenner as his date to the premiere of his upcoming biopic.

The source noted that the Kardashians star has been “very understanding of the situation”.

“That's not to say she won't be able to attend the afterparties with him,” stated an insider.

Earlier, OK! reported that the duo had reportedly been enjoying their time together amid their busy schedules.

“People in Timmy’s world know that he’s having a great time with Kylie but depending on who you talk to he’s either the most committed guy or totally on the prowl,” remarked another insider.

The source mentioned, “He’s very good at giving off the perfect boyfriend vibes when he’s with Kylie and anyone that knows her.”

“They've been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together,” added an insider.