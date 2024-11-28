Ben Affleck steps up for Jennifer Garner and kids after family tragedy: Report

Jennifer Garner announced the tragic loss of their long-time family dog days before Thanksgiving

Ben Affleck wants to be there for his children and their mother, Jennifer Garner, who are going through a tragic family loss.

Though he was on the fence about his Thanksgiving plans following his split with Jennifer Lopez, the Oscar-winner is now set on spending the holiday with his ex-wife, Garner, and their three children, according to a new report by RadarOnline.com.

The 13 Going on 30 star shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, revealing that their beloved nine-year-old Golden Retriever Birdie had been "very ill" but held on long enough to say goodbye to Garner's eldest daughter, Violet, who returned home from college.

A source told RadarOnline.com, “Jennifer’s grief is profound, and Ben has said he will be more than happy to spend time with her over Thanksgiving.”

This reunion, reportedly encouraged by their mutual friends, comes as Affleck takes a break from filming his upcoming thriller RIP with Matt Damon. Sources also note that Affleck, who split from JLo in August, was originally planning a quiet holiday alone but decided to offer comfort to Garner, given how much Birdie meant to her.

“It’s going to be a proper family reunion,” the source added, noting their shared children — Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 — will also be present.