Travis Kelce dishes on fan incident at Chiefs game

Travis Kelce reflects on not being able to save a boy at Chiefs game

Travis Kelce opened up about feeling bad after he couldn’t help a boy who fell from the stands at his Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday.

The 35-year-old athlete admitted that “I actually saw this and I just kept on moving.” on New Heights podcast episode this Wednesday, November 27th. “I felt bad after.”

However, Travis noted that he was confident the kid will be looked after because he saw his teammate Tershawn “Turk” Wharton had caught him.

“I’m like over to the left … I was like, ‘Oh s—t. You got him, Turk? Hell yeah, Turk’s got him!'” he recounted.

The NFL star’s brother and co-host Jason Kelce appreciated Wharton calling his save “play of the game.”

Travis jokingly said that the fan should sue the Panthers for not having proper safety measurements.

“I don’t know who the brainiac was that cut the railing there,” the athlete remarked as he watched a clip of the incident. “What the f—k is the gap for?

“He should f—ing go to school with a neck brace on and sue the Panthers. Get rich quick, kid.”