Charli XCX under fire over 'nasty' behaviour during live performance

Charli XCX gets slammed for displaying inappropriate conduct

Hollywood singer Charli XCX slammed over her inappropriate behavior during the performance of her hit song Apple.

Charlie sported tiny leather metal-studded hot pants with a black long-sleeved T-shirt and complimented all over look through her signature black sunglasses.

While performing at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena in front of 23,500 fans, kicking off her UK Brat tour, the singer pulled out a cigarette, lit it up and continued singing.

Her indecent move led fans to pour in their reactions. "Promoting smoking to audience full of minors, I stan her but this is not okay," stated a social media user.

Another went on saying, "Just nasty and British."

This comes after, the 365 vocalist rose to fame with her album Brat, which was responsible for Brat Summer 2024. The album also made it into the US presidential race.

The 32-year-old came up with her staple neon green album cover plastered everywhere, leading the Brat trend to grow among the followers.

The trend basically embodies somebody, who is confidently rebellious with a blatant bold attitude.

Charlie XCX made her debut through featuring on I Love It with Swedish duo Icona Pop. The song became number-one in the UK and received global success.

