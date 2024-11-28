'Oppenheimer' director admits not understanding one aspect of 'Dune: Part Two'

Christopher Nolan next film to feature Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon

Christopher Nolan has confessed having troubles understanding one aspect of Dune: Part Two, however he did love the film.

Nolan, while talking to director Denis Vileneuve, praised his work saying that he did a miraculous job pulling out such an adaptation.

According to Variety, The Dark Knight creator told Denis, “Dune: Part Two was a miraculous job of an adaptation, of taking that second half and making an incredible conclusion of the story”.

However, Nolan also opened about the aspect that remained unclear to him.

“I have a lot of questions about how you did that, starting with: Usul, Muad’Dib, Paul, Lisan al Gaib. How many f****** names can you give one character and expect us to keep up with it”, 54-year-old jokingly added.

The Interstellar director further explained that there is serious question behind his remark.

“Most adaptations, it’s a process of condensing things and simplifying things,” he said.

“My feeling in watching both films, in particular the second film, is that this was an act of exploring a little further and burrowing into the complications and embracing those and the world building beyond even what’s in the book.”

On the professional front, Nolan has joined hands with Matt Damon for his next film. The movie will also feature Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Rober Pattinson.