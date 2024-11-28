Warner Bros. Discovery 'unhappy' with the cuts of 'Superman' trailer

CEO DC Studios James Gunn tries to sort things out

Rumours had it that James Gunn’s Superman trailer has been facing some troubles.

Reportedly, the Warner Bros. discovery is not happy with the cuts of the latest films’ trailer as the head of the company, Dan Marcus said that they told DC studios to 'make it better'.

To clarify the claims, DC Studio’s CEO Gunn has himself stated that it is only Disney that is involved in the making of the film and not anybody else.

While addressing the matter, he shared his editing experience with Marvel Studios saying: “Well sort of. But when he says “studio” that’s solely me, as the only studio involved in cutting or anything to do with the trailer is DC Studios i.e. me & Peter (& I’m the creatively demanding one).”

“This is the exact same rigorous process I’ve gone through cutting every Guardians trailer, pushing the marketing folks as hard as I can, cutting & recutting until I think we have something worthy of the film itself.

“All that said, my notes are a lot more specific than “make it better”, added James.

The all-new Superman is in works which will most likely release next year in July.