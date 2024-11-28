Diddy’s son Justin Combs faces ban from renting homes to host parties

The disgraced music mogul Diddy has passed on his habit of partying to son, Justin Combs, who is now banned from renting homes in Los Angeles.
Diddy’s 30-year-old son reportedly rents out mansions in Southern California and leaves them a mess after hosting parties, according to a broker who specialises in the dealing of mansions.
“The company that I work with rented houses to Justin,' said a source described as an 'LA-based facilitator' for wealthy and famous clients.’He would say, "I’m having 20 people over." But there would be 200 and then they would wreck the house,” the broker told New York Post on Wednesday, November 28th.
“It’s gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him,” they continued, going on to say that Justin had allegedly called to rent a house but “I said no.”
However, the source confirmed that there were no allegations of suspicious behaviour likened to that of Diddy’s “freak-off parties.”
This comes after Justin’s father, the Bad Boy Records founder, was denied bail for the third time for his sex trafficking case.
The accused rapper is set to be held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn while he awaits his trial scheduled for May 5th.
