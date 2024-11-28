Christopher Nolan raves about Denis Villeneuve’s ‘miraculous adaptation’

Christopher Nolan has recently praised Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two movie.
Speaking at a DGA panel with Denis, the Oppenheimer director said, “I watched the second half and I think it’s a miraculous job of adaptation.”
“What a remarkable piece of work,” remarked Christopher.
The director stated, “If, to me, Dune was like Star Wars, then Dune 2 is The Empire Strikes Back, which is my favourite Star Wars movie.”
“I think it’s just a great expansion of all that was introduced in the first one,” continued the movie-maker.
Christopher explained, “What I was really struck by is the sense of immersion in that world.”
“Most adaptations, it’s a process of condensing things and simplifying things,” he noted.
Christopher added, “My feeling in watching both movies, in particular the second movie, is that this was an act of exploring a little further and burrowing into the complications and embracing those and the world building beyond even what’s in the book.”
Meanwhile, Denis’ Dune: Part Two reported to be a major Oscar contender for Warner Bros. this season.
The first movie reportedly won six Oscars, with both movies earning a combined $1.12 billion globally.
