Kate Middleton, Prince William make joint decision ahead of major 2025 plans

Prince William revealed that future overseas trip with Kate Middleton are 'lined up'

Kate Middleton appears to be getting her mojo back as Prince William extends his full-support.

The Princess of Wales, who is now in her recovery phase after completing her nine-month cancer treatment, is back at the gym and the future king is right next to her, as they both sweat it out at the gym, per Palace insiders.

Princess Catherine has always known to be active and sporty, something which she has exhibited in some royal engagements.

Now that her cancer treatment is done, Kate is “so relieved to finally have enough energy to start being more active again” after her long break, a source told Life & Style.

“William is joining her for some of her workouts,” the palace source confirmed to the outlet. “It’s something they really enjoy doing together, they treat their workout sessions like a date.”

The source continued, “They’re both quite competitive and push each other in the gym.”

Another insider shared that since the future King has “publicly vowed to help others through their journeys,” he is making sure that he “is following through.”

The update comes as Prince William revealed during his trip to South Africa earlier this month, that Kate would be joining him for overseas visit in 2025.

“I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we'll have some more trips maybe lined up,” William had said after acknowledging the brutal year he has had.

The source went on to add that the couple has “set out goals for next year to get into the best shape of their lives together.”

“It’s something they’re looking forward to and have a whole plan with a trainer set up and that includes their diets, lots of protein so they can build muscle,” they continued. “They’re both so thrilled and grateful that Kate is well enough to take this on and they’re loving it!”