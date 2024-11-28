Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'regret' decision about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be not happy that their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will miss out on a traditional royal Christmas as the members of the royal family celebrate the event together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly "hurt seeing all the royals together" as the couple prepare to create new traditions with their two kids.

A source suggests Harry and Meghan might be regretting their decision that, somehow, deprived their children of spending festive period with their royal cousins.

The couple may feel mixed emotions even if they have planned a Christmas with their kids in California, where Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet won't have their grandpa King Charles, uncle, Prince William, and other royals.

It's all because of security reason as Harry and Meghan believe their family is not safe in the UK without proper police protection. The couple's problem does not seem to be resolved anytime soon as King Charles hands are tied.

The insiders explained Harry's heartbreak, saying: "For Harry, it reminds him that he doesn't have any of his side of the family to celebrate with."

The royal family traditionally spend Christmas at Sandringham House, the late Queen's country estate in Norfolk. King Charles is set to lead the family to attend a Christmas Day church service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The source told OK! that it will bring back fond memories for the Duke as he enjoyed joining his family on the occasion when growing up.

"The kids won't be seeing their cousins, and that was one of his favourite things growing up – all the cousins playing together at Sandringham. It may well even hurt seeing all the royals together, going to church and just enjoying each other's company," the source claimed.

The insiders added that Harry and Meghan really wish that they could have all their families together and have a huge Christmas "but they know that will never happen. So they have to make new memories and traditions with their children and those close to them."