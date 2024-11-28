Prince William releases update as King Charles decides to make changes

Prince William stepped out for a significant solo outing as he joined forces with big names to champion a major cause close to his heart.

On Wednesday, Kensington Palace shared an update on the Prince of Wales, who is reportedly preparing for his future role in the royal family.

“Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Tusk Awards! Great to join @idriselba to celebrate their dedication to conservation and protecting Africa’s precious wildlife is truly inspiring,” the statement read alongside a carousel of highlights from the ceremony.

“The passion and resilience shown by these remarkable individuals, who are working tirelessly to safeguard our natural world for generations to come, is inspirational.”

The Tusk Conservation Awards, in partnership with Ninety One, honour the heroes of African conservation. The programme, of which the Prince of Wales is a patron of, has been helping the distinguished individuals in telling their stories for over a decade. It held its 12th iteration on Wednesday.



The Ranger award went to Claver Ntoyinkima the conservation nod went to Edward Aruna and the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa was given to Nomba Ganame.

William expressed his pleasure to shine a light on the “handful of remarkable people who work on the frontline of conservation.” He acknowledged their “unwavering determination” for the cause even in the face of multiple challenges.

The update comes after reports revealed that King Charles is set to make some drastic changes in the Palace.

A report by Us Weekly suggested that there may be tensions existing between the father and son, William’s role as the future king is a “sensitive topic” for the current cancer-stricken king.

An insider revealed that William and Charles are both professional but the “royal household is refining protocols and communications strategies for a smooth transition”.