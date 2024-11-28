Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi ‘excited’ for Thanksgiving as newlyweds

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, are more excited than ever to celebrate their first Thanksgiving as a married couple.
An insider shared to People that the Stanger Things star and Bongiovi, 22, are "enjoying a magical year" as newlyweds and looking forward to their first holiday season together after secretly tying the knot.
"Millie is very happy with Jake. She loves celebrating Thanksgiving with him and his family," a source close to the couple says. "She raves about his mom's cooking. Their family gatherings are always very special and welcoming."
Although the Modern Family alum loves Thanksgiving, the source adds that Christmas is her "absolute favourite holiday."
"She always starts decorating early. She’s embracing it all even more now as a married woman," the source says of the Damsel actress.
The Enola Holmes actress first sparked romance rumours with the son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi in 2021.
The couple then secretly tied the knot in May 2024 in a "very low-key romantic affair with their closest family."
Several months later, Brown and Bongiovi hosted a lavish Italian wedding and shared photos of their celebration on their respective Instagram accounts.
