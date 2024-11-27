Cynthia Erivo spills insights about Elphaba's make-up: 'I had the choice of...'

'Wicked' stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in lead roles

Cynthia Erivo has unveiled the insights about her transformation into character 'Elphaba' for blockbuster film Wicked.

Erivo opened that she was given a choice whether she could opt painting her green or have Computer Generated Imagery (CGI).

The 37-year-old chose to colour herself as she wanted the character to look as practical as it can.

“I had the choice of whether to be green or to have it CGI and I wanted it to be practical.”

“I wanted people to see Elphaba as more than just the green girl. I wanted to look back at her reflection and see a green woman in front of me”, added Erivo.

People has shared an exclusive BTS video of Cynthia’s transformation. Her custom-created makeover was done by Frances Hannon and SFX pro David Stoneman.

The Outsider actress, in the video, could be heard saying: “I really wanted for her skin to feel textured. When you look at it, there’s freckles, and there’s tone, shade, just like skin would be,"

"She has these green eyes that come from the genetic makeup of who she is and it isn’t just on her, it’s in her - part of the essence of who she is”, she continued.

Wicked is currently running in cinemas. The film features Cynthia and Ariana Grande in lead roles.