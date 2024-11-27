Keanu Reeves introduces 'Shadow' exclusively in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' featurette

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' also features Jim Carrey and Idris Elba

Sonic the Hedgehog 3’s exclusive featurette has been released by Paramount Pictures showing Keanu Reeves talking about his electrifying character 'Shadow'.

The Behind the Scenes (BTS) video launched by the production company opened with Keanu doing the voiceover for 'Shadow' in an intense manner.

While briefing about the character, The Matrix star stated: “For 50 years, Shadow has been in a state of suspended animation, and he is coming out of it seeking Revenge.”

He further shared that it was difficult to match the anger level of the popular Sega character.

“There was really the internal journey to get to the anger and emotion. It was intense.”

Reeves further believes that playing 'Shadow' in Sonic 3 is really on another level.

Meanwhile, versatile actors Jim Carrey and Idris Elba also praised the John Wick star for his phenomenal performance.

The Mask actor added: “Shadow has that sympathetic brooding kind of darkness that Keanu has mastered so brilliantly.”

On the other hand, the Luther actor stated: “Keanu, whatever he does, he kind of brings icon status to it.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is an action-adventure, directed by Jeff Fowler. The film is slated to release on December 20.