Zayn Malik desired to perform with One Direction before solo tour kickoff

Zayn Malik wanted to share the stage with his One Direction bandmates before Liam Payne's passing

Zayn Malik recently reacted to his final performance with One Direction, just days after the passing of his bandmate, Liam Payne.

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker sparked a fan frenzy when he liked a fan-made video on TikTok.

The video features Zayn performing his chart-topping song Pillowtalk alongside his One Direction bandmates.

The edit opens with a clip from a nostalgic interview in which the 31-year-old singer is asked what he would do if he had just one day to live.

"I’d like to play one last gig with One Direction," Zayn had replied. Though the statement was made seven years ago, his recent engagement with the fan video sent fans into a frenzy.

While Zayn left One Direction years ago, he has previously expressed interest in reuniting with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and the Payne, who passed away on October 16.

His recent engagement with the fan edit has fueled speculation of a potential reunion, especially as Zayn kicked off his Stairway to the Sky solo tour nine years after departing the band.

However, despite the ongoing fan hopes, no official reunion plans have been confirmed. In addition, Payne's untimely death has now left the idea of a One Direction reunion uncertain and bittersweet.

The One Direction members were recently reunited at Payne’s funeral on November 20, where they put aside their differences to pay their respects to their late bandmate and say their final goodbyes.