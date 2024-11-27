Al Pacino, Robert De Niro's 'Heat' sequel is in works

1995 'Heat' to get a sequel after thirty years

Director Michael Mann has unveiled that he is has been working on the script of Heat 2.

The original action-packed movie starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino released in 1995. After thirty years, the film has received an update about getting a sequel.

Mann, while talking about his struggles with the script, told Collider that he has had sleepless nights during the creative process.

“I’m finishing the screenplay, and at 2:30 this morning, it woke me up in the middle of the night.”

“So, I'm in the middle of writing the screenplay, and I wound up driving through LA at 3 a.m., which is fantastic, there are no cars, and ended up at Canter's Delicatessen because that's the only thing open 24 hours”, he informed the publication.

Michael confessed that he finished act four while sitting in a booth until 9:00 A.M in the morning.

He further recalled: “It was ironic because it's the same booth I sat in when I wrote the first couple episodes of Starsky & Hutch back in the 1970s.”

“Then The Jericho Mile and probably some early drafts of Heat", continued the 81-year-old filmmaker.

The Collateral director previously mentioned that he is aiming to begin filming in the late 2024 or early 2025.

For Heat 2, actors namely Adam Driver and Austin Butler are expected to reprise the roles. However, it is not yet confirmed as Mann has not yet commented on the star cast of the film.