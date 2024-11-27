Andy Samberg almost suffered wardrobe malfunction in hilarious ‘SNL’ video

Andy Samberg revealed he almost regretted his outfit choice for the comedy sketch on 'SNL.'

Andy Samberg would think twice before he took outfit inspiration from Charli XCX again.

Recently, the Brooklyn Nine Nine alum shot a musical sketch Here I Go, for Saturday Night Live (SNL), which featured the 365 hit singer.

In the recent episode of The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, the 46-year-old star revealed that he almost suffered a wardrobe mishap while filming the hilarious skit.

"They cut the shorts higher and I was like, 'I don't know, maybe I should go higher,'" he shared.

"And then as soon as we started dancing, I was like, 'Oh no!'"

He explained that the team debated over the length of his shorts and shared that he considered wearing shorts as high as Charli’s to match her style.

Andy even joked that he was ready to wear the exact same outfit as her, which included a bright red bralette and extremely short shorts, before deciding against it.

"I was like, well no, I don't think anybody actually wants to see that, despite what they might think," the Palm Springs star expressed.

Although the actor had opted for his polo shirt, he requested the costume department to cut his shorts a little higher, but he quickly regretted that decision as it instantly backfired.

Looking back, Andy seemed relieved over the decision of not matching his outfit with the 32-year-old English singer, stating, "Thank God we did not make it any higher cause it would have been really bad."