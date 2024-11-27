Earl Charles Spencer 'finds love and self discovery' with new girlfriend

Respecting differences and embracing each other's individuality are healthy signs of a strong relationship—something Earl Charles Spencer is currently relishing.



The younger brother of the late Princess Diana appears to be thoroughly enjoying the company of his new girlfriend, as he has shared insights into his bond with the youngest intimate partner he has ever dated.

The Earl revealed that he “wasn’t looking” for love when he met Dr. Catrine Jarman, his younger girlfriend.

In a recent interview, while discussing the dynamics of their relationship, he explained that their connection evolved naturally—from being “friends” to “colleagues,” and eventually becoming romantic partners.

“We were fascinated by the same things. And she made me laugh. Laughter was key.”

For those unfamiliar, the 60-year-old first crossed paths with the archaeologist, who is 18 years younger than him, in 2021. Their meeting took place at Althorp, his family’s historic estate, where she had arrived for an excavation project.

Their connection quickly grew into a close friendship, leading them to collaborate on a podcast titled The Rabbit Hole Detectives, co-hosted with Reverend Richard Coles.

Although their bond was evident, the aristocrat maintained that their relationship was strictly platonic during the initial stages of their friendship.

“The thing is, I am 18 years older than Cat and so there wasn’t even the possibility,” he said.

“I’ve never been with a much younger person. I wasn’t even thinking romance.

He continued to tell The Mail: "With her, I don’t pretend to be anything I am not. She knows exactly who I am and who I am not.”

Charles said he is “too old for hearts and flowers” but that “the best way to describe it” is that with Jarman, “I can be myself.”



He added: “She knows who I am. Who I really am. I don’t have to pretend to be something I am not. And she brings out the best in me.”