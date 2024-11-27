Dolly Parton's childhood dreams come true with greatest country artist title

The 78-year-old legend had a very humble reaction to the honour

Dolly Parton’s legendary status just reached new heights as Billboard crowned her the No. 1 Greatest Country Artist of All Time. Now, the Queen of Country herself has claimed the crown as Billboard’s No. 1 Greatest Country Artist of All Time.

Despite her stature, the 78-year-old legend had a humble reaction upon learning she secured the top spot amongst a hundred others in Billboard’s list, which was unveiled throughout November 2024.

“I just learned that Billboard Magazine just released their list of greatest country artists of all time, and they have my name sitting at the top! Can you believe that?” Parton said in a video shared by Billboard.

The feat is hardly unbelievable; since her debut album Hello, I’m Dolly in 1967, Parton has achieved an unmatched 25 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Country Songs chart and nine No. 1 albums, most recently with Rockstar in 2023.

Reflecting on her journey, the Jolene hitmaker shared how her childhood dreams were shaped by listening to country legends like Hank Williams and Johnny Cash.

“When I was a little girl, I would sit around the radio and listen to the Grand Ole Opry and hearing all those great big stars… I dreamed about what my life could become as well,” she said, marveling at how far she’s come.

She thanked Billboard and especially her fans for making her “dreams come true,” adding, “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to take my music all around the world.”

She wrapped up her message with a touching nod to her iconic ballad, singing a line from I Will Always Love You.