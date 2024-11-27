Taylor Swift sings praises for Gracie Abrams at Canada’s Eras Tour: Photos

Taylor Swift praises Gracie Abrams' performance at Canada's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has recently expressed her admiration for Gracie Abrams after she shares views on her Eras Tour in Toronto.

On November 26, the Cruel Summer singer took to Instagram and shared glimpse of her six shows in Canada’s biggest city.

“It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time. As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show. Couldn’t have asked for more love or generosity from the people who came out,” she began in the caption.

Gushing over Gracie, Taylor said, “I got to play a mashup of the Grammy nominated song ‘us’ with @gracieabrams, mashed up with ‘Out of the Woods’ and I just adore her.”

“She’s been giving the most amazing performances every night on this tour!!” remarked the 34-year-old.

Taylor further said, “The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far.”

“See you soon, Vancouver. We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows,” mentioned the Lover crooner.

In the end, Taylor informed all her International fans about “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” which will be available from “November 29 along with The Official Eras Tour Book starting December 7”.

Meanwhile, The Eras Tour will end on December 8 at the BC Palace in Vancouver.