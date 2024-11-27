Meghan Markle’s misstep: The key aspect she misjudged about Royal life

The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties alongside her husband Prince Harry in 2020, may have misjudged what life within the monarchy truly entailed, a royal expert has claimed.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared her perspective with OK! magazine, suggesting that Meghan Markle had different expectations for her role.

"I’ve always felt Meghan didn’t fully grasp that she’d never be the top dog in the Royal Family—or even the deputy top dog," Bond explained.

The royal commentator highlighted that Meghan’s ambitions clashed with the realities of royal life.

"There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting full control over your life or seeking the limelight," she said. "It’s just that the Royal Family was the wrong platform for those aspirations."

Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot on May 19, 2018, decided to step back from royal duties less than two years later in a move widely known as Megxit.

Since then, they’ve settled in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Another royal expert has shared the belief that Meghan Markle "always planned to leave" the Royal Family, suggesting her time in the monarchy was never meant to last.

Speaking to The Sun, commentator Phil Dampier claimed, "To be honest, I don’t think she ever intended to stay in the Royal Family."

Dampier alleged that Meghan's heart wasn’t in royal life from the start, despite the grandeur of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

"She was prepared to have a wonderful wedding costing millions of pounds, but I think she always planned to leave," he said, adding, "The proof of the pudding is in the eating, and that’s what we’re seeing now."