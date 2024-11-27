Queen Camilla holds key meeting at Buckingham Palace with 'changemakers'

Queen Camilla sat down with 'changemakers' at Buckingham Palace for a noble cause.

King Charles' wife has introduced a "pop-up scheme" in UK schools, aiming to raise awareness about "domestic violence and toxic relationships" among young people.

The Mirror reported that Camilla invited four young women from the charity SafeLives to the Palace, which was shown in her newly released ITV documentary Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors.

The group of young girls called "changemakers" discussed the "responses of young people experiencing or witnessing domestic abuse in their lives."

The Queen shared that she has been discussing the meaningful work of the young group with her grandchildren.

Camilla said, "I think it's very interesting, because you're virtually the same age as my granddaughters and they were suggesting that to take sort of pop up shops into schools, you know, say, with two or three change makers would be such a good idea, because young people react to young people."

She added, "So you go one to one of the young people there, probably going to say much more to all of you than they would to some of us here."

It is important to note that after the release of Queen Camilla's documentary, she suffered from health problems.

The Queen recently stepped back from important royal engagements due to her chest infection.