Scott Disick sets record straight on Kristin’s ‘manipulative’ allegation

Scott Disick who was recently accused by Kristin Cavallari of making ‘manipulative’ move with a façade of desire to ‘catch up’ reacts.

The 37-year-old shared on the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast that Kourtney Kardashian's ex had DM’d her to reconnect.

Without holding anything back, the Laguna Beach star read out the entire message out loud and called his message a ‘classic textbook manipulation control bull****’ and claims of missing her as sham.

Consequently, the Talentless creator is ‘fuming’, a source spilled the beans to Daily Mail.

As per the source, the 41-year-old had no ulterior motives and was genuinely interested in bonding with each other as they both have long been successful single parents in the public eye.

The insider chimed in, “Scott did text her after her most recent breakup but there was nothing in his text message that indicated that he wanted to hookup with her.”

“He reached out to her because, like him, she is a successful single parent. He has known her for a long time and was simply trying to make a connection,” the source continued.

Reportedly, Scott got enraged over how his message was spun and that too in public.

He further believes that she acted this way as publicity stunt to attract more traffic to her podcast and attention to her businesses.

“What is manipulative is Kristin using this to get some PR for her podcast that is centered around ripping on the men she’s been with or have expressed interest in her,” the source shared.

Another source confirms that despite his fury over the matter, Scott will not engage in any public altercation with her.

“He doesn't currently have any plans to respond.”

The duo was previously linked with rumours of them hooking up in Vegas while Scott was in relationship with Kourtney Kardashian going viral. However, Kristin cleared the air and categorically denied of having romantic relationship with him.