Zayn Malik pays heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne at London concert

Zayn Malik recently left fans emotional by paying a heartfelt tribute to former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne during his sold-out London concert.

According to Daily Mail, the 31-year-old singer kicked off his highly-anticipated Stairway To The Sky tour after postponing the two shows in the wake of the sudden passing of his close pal.

Notably, Zayn honoured Liam by wearing one of his diamond chain necklaces during his electrifying performance, leaving fans in awe.

In a heartwarming moment, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker also expressed his gratitude to fans for attending the show, which had been rescheduled following a recent unexpected incident.

Zayn said, "Yooooo! What's happening? What's going on in London? It f****g feels amazing to be here not going to lie."

"Thank you for waiting, I know I took a while but we are here so tonight I want you guys to have an amazing night, really enjoy yourself, sing along, scream," the Night Changes singer added.

Moreover, an emotional moment from Zayn's concert went viral, showing the stage backdrop with a heartwarming message dedicated to Liam.

The message read, "Liam Payne 1993-2024. Love you, bro."

Zayn will next perform in Wolverhampton, Manchester, Leeds, and Newcastle in the upcoming dates.