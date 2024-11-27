Gisele Bündchen jets off with kids, leaving Tom Brady alone for Thanksgiving

Tom Brady is having the most saddening Thanksgiving of his life this year.

Brady and his ex wife Gisele Bündchen, “won’t be celebrating Thanksgiving together” this year, a source exclusively told Page Six.

“Gisele took the kids and headed to Costa Rica with Joaquim [Valente] to spend the holiday with each other,” the insider shared, referring to the model’s boyfriend.

“Tom is supportive and that’s the arrangement he and Gisele have agreed upon.”

As Bündchen gears up for holidays with her kids and beau, Brady, 47, “will be busy working” on Thanksgiving, as per the outlet.

“He’s going to be calling the game for Fox that day and will be tied up with work,” the insider explained.

This Thanksgiving, Brady will trade in his football cleats for a broadcast booth, joining Fox Sports as an NFL broadcaster. He will lend his expertise to the network's coverage of the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game.

However, the former Patriots quarterback will still “have plenty of time to spend with his children during the holiday season,” the insider noted.

The former couple parted ways in 2022 after 13-year of marriage.

The duo share son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. The Super Bowl champion is also dad to son Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.