Scott Disick’s ‘manipulative’ move to ‘catch up’ laid bare by Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari on Scott Disicks ‘manipulative’ attempt to reconnect

Kristin Cavallari won’t have any of Scott Disick’s “manipulative” attempts to reconnect.

Cavallari didn’t hold back on the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, criticizing her former friend Disick for allegedly sending her a direct message on Instagram.

The Hills alum, 37, read the message purportedly sent by Disick, 41, the Talentless creator, which began with, “Hey!!! It’s been such a long time, it’s crazy. Kind of crazy how our lives ended up being kind of similar.”

Disick allegedly continued, “I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and talk about the things you’ve got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over. I really miss you though and wish I would have reached out earlier just been busy trying to be the best dad I can be.”

He reportedly ended with, “I don’t have time for much but trying to think about myself a little bit again. Trying, anyway. Hope to hear from you. Just text me so it’s easier to chat.”

Cavallari called the timing of the message “interesting,” pointing out that she has been openly critical of the Kardashians on her podcast recently.

She described the text as “the most manipulative thing I’ve ever seen,” labeling it as “classic textbook manipulation control bullshit.”

The Laguna Beach alum also shared details of her past friendship with Disick, explaining that he introduced her to Kourtney Kardashian. Cavallari described Kourtney as someone she “really loved” and had “so much fun” with during their time as friends.

However, their friendship reportedly soured after Cavallari was seen partying with Disick and friends in Las Vegas during his brief 2011 breakup with Kardashian.