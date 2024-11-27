Prince William releases new video as he dives into action with major role

Kensington Palace offered a rare glimpse of Prince William in action as the future king performed his duties for a significant position.

Prince William visited the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire on Tuesday morning.

During the visit, the Prince, who is colonel of the regiment, fully immersed himself in the role as he donned the camouflage, combat uniform, helmet and protective vest.

He even participated in the training exercise as he practised firing at dummy targets with a sniper’s rifle and machine gun. He also tried drone reconnaissance and mortar firing.

The Palace shared a statement alongside the video of Prince William in action.

“Observing and participating in live-firing exercises as Colonel of the Regiment,” it read. “These training sessions are essential as the Welsh Guards rebuild their specialist weapons capabilities. Proud to see their dedication and professionalism in action.”



Command Sergeant Brown shared in the video that the exercise was done in order to prove that the battalion was capable of doing dual roles – ceremonial and can be deployed on operations.

He also stated that William engaging with the regiment proves he is “heavily invested” and displays “leadership” in his role.