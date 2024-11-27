Jim Abrahams, the writer-director, passes away at 80

Jim Abrahams famously known for the comedy genre on its ear with such zany efforts as Airplane!, Police Squad! and The Naked Gun films, died Tuesday. He was 80.

Abrahams was brother to Jerry and David Zucker with whom he paired for many hits.

The writer-director died in Santa Monica peacefully due to natural causes. His son Joseph confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedic trio of Zucker, Abrahams, and Zucker was responsible for some of the most iconic comedies of the 1980s, got their start with the irreverent Kentucky Fried Movie (1977).

They continued to collaborate on several projects, including Top Secret! (1984) and Ruthless People (1986).

Abrahams also ventured into solo ventures, directing Big Business (1988) and creating the Hot Shots! franchise (1991 and 1993).

The ZAZ comedic style was a masterclass in absurdity, parody, and comedic timing.

By ridiculing the mundane and the serious, they created a brand of comedy that continues to influence generations of comedians and writers.