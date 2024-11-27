Scarlett Johansson gushes about surprise 40th birthday party by Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson on 40th birthday party by Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson can’t seem to stop gushing about her 40th birthday party.

The actress opened up about the unforgettable celebration she had for her 40th birthday during appearances on Today with Hoda & Jenna and Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, Nov. 26, sharing details about the milestone event, which took place on Nov. 22.

“We had a big party. It was like a 'this is your life' — it was surreal. I'm still processing it, actually,” Johansson said on Today.

The celebration brought together a mix of loved ones, from high school friends to colleagues and co-stars.

“It was really wonderful to see everybody that I loved all together loving each other. It was so fun,” she added.

On Live with Kelly and Mark, Johansson revealed that her husband, Colin Jost, had planned the surprise party.

"He’s very good at gift-giving. He always buys beautiful jewelry,” she shared.

“He threw me a humongous bash this year. It was a surprise. And I had all the martinis for everyone, and I can’t wait to see the photos so I can remember the night.”

The star continued to gush about the effort Jost put into the celebration.

“So many of my friends and colleagues came from all over the place ... it was magical. And he put it all together!” she said.

Johansson, who shares son Cosmo, 3, with Jost and daughter Rose, 10, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, spoke warmly about her husband.

“He’s a very great guy,” she said. “I’m extremely lucky. He’s a kind person, and he’s hilarious and thoughtful and loving and he’s a great dad, and I love him. I feel very, very lucky.”

Reflecting on the milestone age, the diva told Today that turning 40 felt empowering.

“It feels great,” she said. “Forever you're sort of taught that it’s this big milestone that you’re supposed to feel like you’ve reached this— I mean, in some ways it feels like a big deal; in a lot of ways I’m like, eh.”

She added, “You kind of just, like, are less ... you don’t care what other people think. That’s so liberating.”