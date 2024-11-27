Wendy Williams’ guardian reveals ‘tragic’ dementia details

Wendy Williams struggle Dementia

Wendy Williams’ health is critical amid her Dementia struggle.

The television personality’s mental health condition has reportedly deteriorated, as revealed in a recent court filing by her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

According to documents submitted to a New York court earlier this month, the former talk show host is now considered “cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.”

The filing, dated Nov. 12, includes a statement from Morrissey’s attorney, which describes Williams’ condition, as per Page Six.

“[Wendy Williams Hunter], an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated,” the memo states.

Morrissey’s filing is part of an ongoing lawsuit against A+E Networks, accusing the company of exploiting Williams through their Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?

The guardian previously attempted to halt the release of the four-part series, which portrayed the 60-year-old in a vulnerable state. The documentary included scenes of Williams crying over her financial struggles and battling addiction.

Following the documentary's filming, it was revealed that Williams had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.

These conditions cause memory loss and erratic behavior. Allegedly, Williams was already showing symptoms of her illness when production on the documentary began.

The ongoing legal battle and reports of Williams’ health decline highlight the challenges she has faced in recent years.