Patrick J. Adams addresses ‘Suits’ 2023 resurgence, rewatch podcast ‘Sidebar’

Patrick J. Adams on 'Suits' resurgence

Patrick J. Adams thought Suits “was over” until the 2023 resurgence.

The actor shared his thoughts on the resurgence of the hit series and his rewatch podcast Sidebar with co-star Sarah Rafferty.

“I don’t know that I was [proud] before,” the 43-year-old opened up on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast on Tuesday, November 26.

“I think what we’re doing with the podcast is maybe trying to check into that a little bit more. The pride. Not pride solely, but gratitude and joy around it and be like, ‘Look at what we did. This is really good.’”

The Plan B star, who played the role of lawyer Mike Ross in the legal drama from 2011 to 2018, revealed that he only watched a few episodes of the show before it climbed to being beloved amongst “audiences” again in 2023.

“I would get too in my head,” Adams shared.

“And then something about the resurgence a couple of years ago and then seeing that all these people were doing these rewatch shows and thinking like, ‘Wait a minute. We could do that? Like, it would be fun.’ I love podcasts. And I love being able to sit and talk to Sarah and other people along the way, but like to formalize the process of it.”

Adams thinks the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes from last year have a role in the resurgence of Suits.

“It certainly reached a whole new audience of people and all the people who watched it the first time, watched it again,” he told Ferguson, 49.

“I felt it in the world … suddenly people were interested in Mike Ross again. I was like, ‘What’s happening? I thought this was over.’”