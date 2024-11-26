Jennifer Lopez recalls 'horrific' struggle while filming 'Enough'

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez revealed the terrible experience she encountered during the shoot of a time-worn movie.
While conversing with the Daily Beast, Lopez opened up about working for a film that became a nightmare for the actress.
Unfolding the incident, the 55-year-old confessed that, she was exposed to a serious issue while shooting for Enough, unveiling, "I felt like I didn't want to move. I don't want to talk. I don't want to do anything. I had a nervous breakdown."
J.Lo claimed that, she chose to finish the shoot despite of meeting an unfortunate happening.
"I didn't want people to think I was falling apart," the On the Floor vocalist added.
In spite of the star's immense efforts, the film got several negative reviews with generating barely $50 million in theaters.
For the unknown, Enough is a psychological thriller film, directed by Michael Apted and grounded on the 1998 novel Black and Blue.
Jennifer Lopez played the character of 'Slim', a young woman who is suffering financially, who meets a successful businessman, 'Mitch'.
Their relationship strengthens until it takes a tragic turn, as he starts to change his behavior and show a violent nature that leads Slim to escape from the toxic situation.
In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a highly lucrative deal with Netflix
Taylor Swift took to Instagram to reflect on her 'incredible' six shows in Toronto, the second-last stop of 'Eras Tour'
Kensington Palace shares major update on Prince William's move after King Charles big decision
Lana Del Rey hints at big plans for the year ahead
Adele says she 'loved every second' of her two-year Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace
It has been five years since Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles as senior working royals