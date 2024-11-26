Prince William takes decisive step as King Charles denies to leave throne

Prince William, who's being trained to become King, has left fans stunned with his latest move.

The Prince of Wales has taken a big step amid reports that King Charles won't abdicate the throne for his eldest son.

Kate Middleton's husband took part in live-firing exercises during his historic visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain to observe their transition from ceremonial duties back to military operations on Tuesday.

The Kensington Palace has released stunning photos of the future King with a statement shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts.

The Palace wrote: "After two remarkable years leading historic ceremonial events the @welshguards have transitioned back to their vital operational roles.

"Their specialist platoons were undergoing training today, demonstrating live-firing exercises and drones that enhance their capabilities."

Prince William, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, looks dashing in military uniform as he showed off his grace and confidence during the exercise. He was given briefings on the regiment's current activities as he witnessed personnel conducting specialist training exercises.

The new post comes amid reports that King Charles has no plan to abdicate to William as the 76-year-ol has wanted to be the monarch for decades.