Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon, Lee Dong Hwi call it quits after 9 years

Jung Ho Yeon and Lee Dong Hwi, who were once known as one of the South Korea's most romantic couple, have decided to part ways after spending nine beautiful years together.

Yeon, who rose to massive fame after her role in most hit series Squid Game, silently ended her relationship with longtime beau Dong Hwi as they were having many issues which lead them to split.

The former couple, who have been committedly together since 2015, has now decided to remain good friends even after breaking up and will continue to have each other's back.

Both stars are super busy with their career and life issues, which is going to play a huge part in their single journeys.

However, It seems like that they have parted on good note with no hard feelings whatsoever.

Their breakup announcement have left many people heartbroken who have been admiring them since forever. While at the peak of their romance, the ex lovers preferred to keep their things privately.

Jung Ho Yeon is now currently trying to balance her life with her packed schedule for acting and modeling, whereas her ex boyfriend Lee Dong Hwi is also managing his work life with recent heartbreak.