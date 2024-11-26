Liam Payne death: New shocking details emerge in latest tragic report

Liam Pyane, beloved singer who was known for his soulful voice and incredible charm, left the world too soon after fighting with many hard battles which no one knew about.

Payne, who died on October 16 after falling from hotel's balcony, left many questions unanswered with his sudden demise. Now, a few details have been emerged about the singer's final moments in the same hotel room at the Casa Sur Palermo in Buenos Aires.

The recent reports shed lights on the sudden passing of Liam, revealing too many hidden secrets about his moments before his death.

The Teardrops singer had too many injuries which was both internally and physically and left him with no hope for life.

All the witnesses and police who were there when this painful incident happened reported that Liam was trying to escape from his hotel's room balcony and trying to get away.

They founded a bag too with Live Forever hitmaker in courtyard of hotel which hinted that he was all ready to pack and run away but that did not work out in his favour.

There is also a news which have been circulating online that Liam shared half-hour chat with anonymous woman Rebecca who was in the lobby.

The woman made a shocking confession saying that he was so desperate to be recognised as he was shouting there at people, "I'm Liam."

The woman went explaining the whole scenario of that day revealing that an email also "upset him."

The former member of One Direction started screaming at people and said: "Suddenly he took the computer, shouted 'f**k this s**t mate!' and started bashing the computer on the ground."

However, Liam Payne started his solo career after parting ways with the famous boy band One Direction back in October 2016 as he released a single "Strip That Down."