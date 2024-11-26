Jason Kelce denies influencing Taylor Swift to push boundaries

Taylor Swift receives another seal of approval from Travis Kelce's brother

Taylor Swift just received another seal of approval from one of Travis Kelce's closest family members.

During his regal appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, Nov. 25, former NFL star Jason Kelce described the Anti-hero hitmaker's influence on their family.

Reflecting on the singer's relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Jason, who is expecting his fourth daughter, revealed that Swift had allowed him to give away free tickets to her concerts.

He told the podcast, "She's been nothing but lovely to our family. She's a wonderful person, and I don't want that to kind of be a dynamic."

Despite her approval, the 37-year-old promised never to put her in a position where she'd have to push beyond her boundaries.

The dad-of-three further added that he won't fetch free tickets for people as he went on to explain, "It is an immediate no. As much as Taylor has said, she will take care of anybody that I ask for.

"She does say that, she's very... She's great, but I still say no to everybody. I'm not gonna be the one to impose on that. I don't want to put that position out there."

This comes on the heels of Jason and Kylie's announcement of their fourth pregnancy, revealing that they are soon to become doting parents to another girl.