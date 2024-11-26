Mike Tindall’s friend claims ‘not all Royals are great’

James Haskell opens up on Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

James Haskell, a close friend of Mike Tindall and attendee at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, has opened up about his experiences with members of the Royal Family.

In a candid interview, the former rugby player and podcast co-host revealed that, despite his close ties to several royals, "some aren’t as great as others."

Haskell, who has spent time with Prince William, Princess Kate, Princess Anne, and Prince Harry, didn’t shy away from sharing his perspective on the personalities within the monarchy.

His comments are sparking fresh conversation about the dynamics among royal figures.

James Haskell, who attended the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with his now-estranged wife Chloe Madeley, has opened up about their split and his connection to the royal family.

Speaking about his separation from Madeley, Haskell shared, "I never intended to get separated and we tried very hard to ensure that didn’t happen."

He praised his ex-wife, saying, "Chloe is utterly brilliant — she’s intelligent and a fantastic mum," while acknowledging their differences.

The former England rugby star also reflected on Mike and Zara Tindall's wedding, recalling the fun and romance of the event.

"It was the perfect combination of ceremony and romance, coupled with the fact that both of them like to enjoy themselves," he said.

When asked about his post-wedding memories, Haskell joked, "Did I wake up the next morning still in my black tie thinking, 'Jesus, what did I do last night?' Potentially, yes."